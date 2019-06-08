Magufuli sacks Industy Minister, TRA boss, appoints successors

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.tznationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed Mr Innocent Bashungwa as minister of Industry and Trade.

Mr Bashungwa replaces the former Industry and Trade Minister Mr Joseph Kakunda whose appointment has been revoked.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Bashungwa served as the Deputy Minister in the Agriculture Ministry.

A statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications Mr Gerson Msigwa said on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

According to the statement, President Magufuli has also appointed Mr Edwin Mhede as the new Commissioner General of Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

Prior to his appointment, Mr Mhede served as the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Industry and Trade Ministry.

Mr Mhede replaces Mr Charles Kichere who has been appointed into the position of Njombe Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS).

Mr Kichere replaces Mr Erick Shitindi who has retired.

The appointment of new Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Industry and Trade Ministry will be announced soon, said the statement.

The Head of State made the reshuffle just a day after his meeting with business people from across the country to discuss about the business environment.

Among other things, the President hear business people's complaints and reassured them of his government’s commitment to addressing the challenges.