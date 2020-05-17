By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli is a happy man because, through God’s grace, the number of Covid-19 cases in Tanzania has gone down tremendously.

Speaking during a Sunday Service at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania at his Chato hometown on Sunday, May 17, 2020, President Magufuli said the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has dropped to low levels so much so that he was considering to reopen colleges if the situation remains unchanged until next week.

“The figures in my hand show that at Amana Hospital, the number of Covid-19 patients had gone down from 198 to only 12,” he said.

The Muhimbili National Hospital used to accommodate 30 inpatients at its Mloganzila Hospital Centre but the number has since gone down to only six.

At Kibaha, said President Magufuli, there is a centre called Lulanzi. At the pick of the pandemic, there were over 50 inpatients at Lulanzi but as of May 17, the number has gone down to only 22.

“And these 22 are in very stable conditions. They are just like us but that they still test positive,” he said.

Advertisement

The number of Covid-19 patients has gone down across all the major private hospitals.

The names of hospitals and number of patients as stated by President Magufuli include: Aga Khan Hospital (31), Hindu Mandal (16), Regency (17), TMJ (7), Rabinsia (14).

“So you can see the trend of how the Lord, our God, has responded to our prayers,” President Magufuli.

He said in Arusha, the government had set aside three centres which currently had a total of 11 inpatients only.

In Mwanza, there were a total of 10 centres which had a total of six inpatients only as of Sunday, May 17, 2020.

“Out of them, it is only two who are admitted at Sekou Toure and Bugando hospitals that need special care because they also have other ailments,” said President Magufuli.

Dodoma has a total of four centres. During the peak of the pandemic, there were a total of 40 inpatients across the centres but all - except two - have been treated and allowed to rejoin their relatives back home.

“The remaining two require intensive case because apart from Covid-19, they also have other ailments,” he said.

On April 17, President John Magufuli declared a three-day national prayers period to help combat the Covid-19.

He asked every faithful to pray for the country to overcome Covid-19 pandemic.