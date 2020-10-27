Magufuli to address nation ahead of Wednesday polls

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. President John Magufuli and the ruling party CCM presidential candidate is expected to address the nation on Tuesday ahead of the General Election which is scheduled for Wednesday.

The meeting with elders from Dodoma Region is expected to start at 4.00 in the evening at the CCM convention centre in the administrative capital.

As the incumbent head of state, Magufuli is expected to wish the 29 million Tanzanians registered voters all the best.

Tanzanians will elect the president, Members of Parliament and ward councilors in the voting exercise that is expected to kick off at 7.00am in the morning and polling stations will close at 4.00pm.

As has been the tradition during the campaign rallies, Magufuli is also expected to stress on peace and harmony during and after the polls.

“After voting, go home and wait for the results. Let us stay calm and maintain peace as there is life after the elections,” he repeatedly stressed during the rallies.

Wednesday has been declared a public holiday and Dr Magufuli is expected to declare it today through his speech.

As a candidate, Dr Magufuli who is seeking re-election, will wind up the two months of campaigning and wooing Tanzanians to vote for him and the ruling party’s parliamentary and councillorship candidates.