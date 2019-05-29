Magufuli wants sanctions against Zimbabwe lifted

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Harare. Tanzania’s President John Magufuli on Tuesday May 28 appealed to the international community to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

Two months ago, US President Donald Trump extended sanctions against Zimbabwe by a year.

Trump said the new government's policies continue, under Emmerson Mnangagwa as President, pose an "unusual and extraordinary" threat to the American foreign policy.

Magufuli’s call for the lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe come as an additional call made by African leaders, including South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, who wanted sanctions be lifted to give the country a chance to recover from its economic crisis.

Dr Magufuli arrived in Harare on Tuesday for a state visit. He flew from Namibia on another official visit of Southern Africa.

During a State Banquet in Zimbabwe’s capital, Magufuli applauded his counterpart President Emmerson Mnangagwa for reforming the country’s economy.

Magufuli said he was upbeat that Zimbabwe’s economy would grow stronger and faster, citing data which show the Southern African country has been growing at 3.5 percent.

This is despite the fact that the country is going through an economic crisis.

In January this year, it announced a 150 percent increase in fuel prices which led to widespread discontent and violent demonstrations.

Zimbabwe is projected to grown at an average of 4.2 percent per year and would improve to an average rate of 4.4 percent, cited Magufuli.

A statement released by Tanzania’s Director of Presidential Communications, Gerson Msigwa said that president Magufuli appealed to the international community to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe so that Zimbabweans, especially women and children are shielded from economic hardships.

President Magufuli pledged to strengthen ties with the Zimbabwean government through the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC).

For his part, Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa expressed appreciation to Magufuli for the support Tanzania offered during the Hidai cyclone disaster.