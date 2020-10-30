By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. President John Pombe Magufuli has been re-elected into office for the second term after emerging the overall winner of the polls which were held on Wednesday October 28.

This was the sixth election since multi-party politics was reinstated in Tanzania in 1992.

The announcement was made by the National Electoral Commission chairman Judge Semistocles Kaijage in Dar es Salaam after concluding the vote counting exercise.

According to Judge Kaijage voters who turned out to vote were 15,091,950 out of the 29,754,696 registered voters.

Magufuli the incumbent recorded 12,516,252 votes of the total votes cast.

His closest contender Tundu Lissu recorded 1,933,271 Votes of the total votes cast on Wednesday’s polls.

President Magufuli will be awarded the winner’s certificate on Sunday November 1 in Dodoma at the National Electoral Commission’s headquarters.

The large winning margin means Magufuli goes into the second term after bettering his winning margin by over 3,633,317 million votes.