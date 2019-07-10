By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has welcomed Egyptian investors to invest in the country’s leather sub-sector.

In a press statement released by the Premier’s Office on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, Mr Majaliwa visited Robbiki Leather City in Sharkianchini Region, where he welcomed investors to the country noting that Tanzania had enough raw materials.

“Tanzania has many livestock therefore demanding more investors who will build industries for processing livestock products including leather,” he said.

He said the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli has improved business and investment climate including supervising accountability of public servants, assuring that Tanzania was the right and safe destination for investors and businessmen.

For his part, the Cairo for Investment and Development Company chairman, Mr Yasser Mohamed Ahmed Al Maghraby said the company has a huge demand of raw material including leather.