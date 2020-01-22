By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Director of the Christian Social Services Commission, Mr Peter Maduki, who faced 280 charges relating to economic sabotage, forgery as well as money laundering, has been appointed by President John Magufuli as the new chairman of the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA).

Mr Maduki first appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court on January 6, 2020, but the director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) entered a nole prosecute the following day.

Maduki along with an accountant from the Ministry of Health, Luis Lymo (54), were brought to court on January 6, 2020, facing 280 charges, including forgery and money laundering.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, state attorney Mr Genes Tesha confirmed that the case was dismissed just a day after it was opened.

In the case Mr Maduki and Mr Tesha were accused of conspiring and forging documents showing that they paid a commission to Mr Luis Lymo. They were also accused of forging documents to draw money from CSSC account at Standard Chartered Bank.



