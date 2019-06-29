Manyara mineral association chair fired over harassment

For his part, Marema Secretary Tareq Kibwe apologised to the miners for all acts that were done by those he termed as “some unscrupulous leaders of the association.”

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Simanjiro. A mineral official in Simanjiro District, Daudi Ntalima, has fired the Chairman of the Manyara Miners Association (Marema) Lemshuku Branch, Bernald Kasanu, for allegedly harassing green mineral miners.

Speaking with Lemshuku miners yesterday, Ntalima said he was saddened to hear that miners, who had no mines to own were facing harassment.

He said he had revoked Kasanu’s position because, he said, the removed chairman was using the position for his own interests instead of working as the link between the miners and the government.

"When you become a leader you are not supposed to neither insult not harass those whom you lead by prioritizing your interest," said Ntalima.

However, Kasanu thanked all those, who cooperated with him during his five-year period of holding the position and implemented many good things before he was removed.

"Despite all accusations levelled against me, I thank that I’m not facing any of mineral smuggling scandal. So, I’m leaving as a free man. Thank you very much," said Kasanu.

For his part, Marema Secretary Tareq Kibwe apologised to the miners for all acts that were done by those he termed as “some unscrupulous leaders of the association.”

However, Mirerani’s Mining Commission official, Peter Lebba, has wanted the miners to be patriotic by paying levies and they should not turn Kasanu’s removal into smuggling minerals.