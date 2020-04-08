Maxence Mello of JamiiForums found guilty, fined Sh3 million

The same court has set free his co-accused Mecke William Mushi saying prosecution had failed to prove its case against him.

Dar es Salaam.The Kisutu Resident magistrate Thomas Simba has today April 8 found the managing director of JamiiForums Maxence Mello 40, guilty of blocking police investigations and has ordered him to either pay Sh3 million fine or serve a One-year jail term

“The court has found Mello guilty as charged, therefore he will pay a fine of Sh3 million or serve a jail term of one year,” said the magistrate

He added: After careful deliberations the court did not find any evidence that showed that the second accused Mecke William Mushi was the director of JamiiMedia, therefore has decided to set him free.

Prior to the judgment, State Attorney Silvia Mitanto, had prayed to the court serve a strong sentence to the accused because the general public needs to know that it is important for them to cooperate with the police Force when required to.

The defense led by Peter Kibatala, Benedict Ishabakaki and Jebra Kambole said it was the accused’s first offence and therefore pleaded with court to be lenient.

