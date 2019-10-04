By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mbeya Regional Commissioner Mr Albert Chalamila has suspended all Form Five and six students including 14 students accused of torching down two dormitories at Kiwanja Secondary School in Chunya.

He has also directed the students to pay Sh200, 000 upon their return to the school on October 18, 2019.

The students allegedly torched down the dormitories after their mobile phones were confiscated by the school administration.

In a video clip circulated on social media the RC directed the 14 students, who are accused of being master minders of the incident to pay Sh500, 000 each as a fine for their acts.

The money will be used for the reconstruction of the two dormitories which were burnt down over the weekend.

He directed the school administration not to allow transfer of any student from the school.

“If any of the suspended students doesn’t return to school by October 18, we through the security organs will follow him from whenever he will and arrest him,” said the RC.

The RC, who flogged the 14 students in public, shrugged off those, who have raised their voices to criticize him for his acts.

“If the headmaster is allowed to whip the student I also enjoy the same rights because as a Regional Commissioner I am his/her boss,” said the Mr Chalamila.

A decision by Mr Chalamila to whip students suspected of being the masterminds of torching two dormitories has so far triggered debate on social media.

Reacting to the incident, the deputy minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Mr Mwita Waitara, promised to issue a statement after analysing the video, which is trending on social media.

“We have seen the video. However, we are still working on it before issuing a statement,” he said, noting that there was a government circular on who has the powers to flog learners.

In August, Mr Chalamila vowed to cane in public residents found to have sabotaged development projects in the region.