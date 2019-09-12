One of the charges out of the 13 include Sedition, the accused shall begin their defence on September 17

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court has today, September 12, found nine Chadema top officials including the party’s national chairman Freeman Mbowe with a case to answer.

Mbowe and eight others who include six Members of Parliament face a criminal case number 112/2018 which has 13 counts including sedition.

The decision was announced today by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba after prosecution had concluded presentation of their evidence against the accused.

Magistrate Simba said going through evidence presented by witnesses from the Prosecution side and other documents presented by prosecution he was convinced that all the accused had a case to answer.

Apart from Mbowe the other accused persons include Tarime Urban MP, Esther Matiko; Iringa Urban MP, Peter Msigwa; Deputy Secretary General – Zanzibar, Salum Mwalimu; Kibamba MP, John Mnyika; Kawe MP Halima Mdee, Tarime Rural MP, John Heche, Bunda MP, Ester Bulaya and Chadema’s Secretary General, Dr. Vicent Mashinji.

The accused are set to begin their defense on Tuesday, September 17 until when the ruling shall be made, all the nine are currently out on bail.