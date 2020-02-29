Mbowe arrested shortly after his political rally

By Florah Temba and Janeth Joseph @TheCitizen.Tz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Hai. Police yesterday arrested Hai Member of Parliament (MP) Freeman Mbowe shortly after addressing a political rally at Nkoromu Masama kati in the district.

Mr Mbowe, who is also the Chadema national chairman, was arrested at 6pm, after addressing hundreds of supporters.

As he was about to leave the area, police officers asked him to head straight to a police station, something that Mr Mbowe agreed.

Journalists, who were on the scene, enquired from the police over reasons of the arrest, but were told to wait for an official statement which was not available to The Citizen by press time.

Addressing a rally, Mr Mbowe said despite passing through several tribulations associated with various political challenges, but he vowed to keep fighting.

He emphasised that there was no hard time in his political life than the one he was passing through, Mr Mbowe said: “Despite the fact that I’m surviving, but I have suffered a lot. I have been in prison, police custody and attend several cases at the court. But, I won’t give up.”

Mr Mbowe, who is also a Leader of Opposition in Parliament, said he was not fearing death or detention.

hinting on the importance of building developing infrastructures and freedom to citizens.

“There is nothing valuable in your life than freedom. It is better you have freedom than roads, railways and schools, this is what Chadema has been preaching,” he said.