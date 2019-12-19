Mbowe says Chadema’s focus is to invest in grassroots level

By Bakari Kiango @TheCitizenTz bkiango@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema National Chairman Freeman Mbowe, who was re-elected to the position, has outlined several strategies, which he plans to implement to enable the party to compete in the 2020 general election.

Mr Mbowe, who was re-elected by over 93.5 per cent against his contestant Mr Cecil Mwambe, said one of the strategy will be to invest in the grassroots level as well as instilling discipline within the party.

He made the remarks during his speech shortly after he was re-elected to serve as party chair on Thursday December 20, 2019.

He has been party’s chairman since 2004 after he succeeded the late Bob Makani.

Mr Mbowe also said the party will strengthen party’s wings, which includes, youth, elders and women in a bid to attract more members.

The Hai Member of Parliament told the delegates meeting, “When you go back to your respective areas you should make sure that you embark on projects to strengthen the party from the grassroots level if we need to have strong contenders in next year’s general election.”

Advertisement

Mr Mbowe who has led the party since 2004 scooped 886 (equivalent to 93.5 per cent, while his opponent Mr Cecil Mwambe scooped 59 votes, which is equivalent to 6.2 per cent of the votes.

The results were announced at 5.00 AM by Mr Sylvester Masinde, who was the returning officer. The announcement was greeted by cheers from some of the delegates of the meeting, who held Mr Mbowe on their necks, while singing songs to praise him.