Mbwana Samatta weds in private ceremony in Dar es Salaam

By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. It is the International break and most of his teammates are on national duty but Taifa Stars and KRC Genk Captain Mbwana Samatta had something up his sleeves.

The prolific marks man made good use of the break today Thursday October 10, by wedding his longtime girlfriend Neima Mgange

The ceremony which was held in his Kijichi neighbourhood in Dar es Salaam was attended by some of his Taifa Stars teammates including Himid Mao and Thomas Ulimwengu.

It was a view to behold at the Mgange family as the neighborhood saw the striker who recently became the first Tanzanian to play in the Uefa Champions League.

Details about Mbwana and Neima's relationship remained a close family affair until today.

The soft spoken striker was omitted from international duty which will see Taifa Stars play Sudan over the weekend in Uganda.

Fans have been quick to congratulate him on the new step in his career with several congratulatory messages pouring in late on Thursday night.