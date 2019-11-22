Mr Melo, who, according to the CPJ, appeared in court 81 times in 2017 alone for his advocacy for freedom of expression in the country, said that the award he received is an encouragement for all patriotic journalists and citizens of Tanzania.

By Khalifa Said @ThatBoyKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Jamii Forums co-founder Maxence Melo has dedicated his International Press Freedom Award (INFRA) win to all Tanzanians, who pioneer for freedom of expression including the missing freelance journalist, Mr Azory Gwanda.

Delivering his speech of acceptance, Mr Melo said, “I am dedicating this award to all Tanzanians, who have suffered, been tortured, intimidated or died while exercising their rights to freedom of expression.”

He added, “One of them is a freelance journalist, Azory Gwanda, who hasn’t been seen for the last two years.”

Yesterday, Thursday 21, 2019 marked exactly two years since Mr Gwanda, a freelance journalist, who worked for Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) basing in Kibiti, Coast Region, disappeared. On the fateful day, Mr Gwanda was picked by unknown people, who were driving in an unidentified car at his Kibiti residence.

Mr Melo is among the winners of this year’s Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)-IFRA award, who have been recognized for their role in promoting freedom of expression through their whistle blowing sites.

When naming him for the award, the CPJ Africa described Mr Melo, who was in 2016 detained for eight days after his offices got raided by Tanzania’s security forces, as “a champion of online freedom of expression and internet governance, who has faced persecution from the government.”

Mr Melo, who, according to the CPJ, appeared in court 81 times in 2017 alone for his advocacy for freedom of expression in the country, said that the award he received is an encouragement for all patriotic journalists and citizens of Tanzania.