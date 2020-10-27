Membe campaign plan leaves voters puzzled

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Addressed to the party chairman, Mr Seif Sharif Hamad, on September 24, the letter indicated his decision to quit the race, citing various reasons. This topped a series of his absenteeism from the campaign trails from the moment he launched his campaigns at Mpilipili Primary School grounds in Lindi Region.

A Political Science lecturer from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Richard Mbunda, told The Citizen yesterday that both Mr Membe and ACT-Wazalendo were not well prepared for the 2020 elections.

“We expected him to do more during the campaigning period, but his absenteeism showed that they were not well prepared for the presidential race,” he said.

Dr Mbunda added that MrMembe’s low-key campaigns might also be attributed to the low election budget.

He added: “It seems that even the party did not have enough funds in their budget to finance presidential campaign rallies across the country.”

After launching his campaign, Mr Membe held a few rallies only in the southern regions before an impromptu leave to Dubai, which triggered many queries from his fellow party cadres.

On his return, Mr Membe said his trip was for business purposes.

“I am aware of the circulating speculations about my whereabouts. However, let me be clear about this; I am a board member of one of the biggest companies in Dubai. Therefore, I usually visit Dubai four times a year,” said Mr Membe.

However, the former Foreign Affairs minister , who was expelled by by the ruling party CCM, disappeared from the public eye again, before October 19 when he issued a press conference stating his ambition on the 2020 General Election.