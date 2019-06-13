Mini-hydro power plant developers awarded cash

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The president John Magufuli has shouldered two mini-hydropower developers with Sh55 million with a view to boosting their operation capacities.

The two, Mr Jairo Ngailo and Mwafute Mseti (well known as Mzee Pwagu), both from Njombe region went home with Sh27.5 million each.

Speaking during his meeting with the electricity-developers (innovators) at State House on Thursday June 13, JPM raised Sh50 million from Tanzania The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) and Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) after the two bodies proved to have failed to support the developers from the scratch.

“These people have been operating their mini-hydropower projects for years now, but you (Tanesco and Costech) did not do anything to support them. You must give them some cash to boost them,” he said.

He also directed Tanesco’s managing director to conduct a thorough research to identify the sustainability of water supply and the production capacity within a week, effective from today.