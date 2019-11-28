By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTz hchidawali@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The minister of state in president’s office (Regional Administration and Local Governments) Mr Selemani Jafo has directed those who acquired loans from commercial banks for implementation of development projects to submit reports on how the funds were utilized.

Mr Jafo issued the directive a day after President John Magufuli barred district and municipal councils from borrowing from commercial banks to fund development projects.

The minister also directed the councils which have borrowed from commercial banks but are yet to use the money to return them to the respective banks.

Those who will fail to implement the directives according to the minister will face disciplinary measures. He issued the directive today November 28, 2019 when speaking to journalists at his office in the city.