By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The autobiography by the former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Benjamin William Mkapa, is set to be released on Tuesday next week (November 12, 2019) in Dar es Salaam.

A statement, released by the former President’s office and distributed by UONGOZI Institute, said on Tuesday that launch of the book, titled: “My Life, My Purpose: A Tanzanian President Remembers”, will be graced by President John Magufuli.

Also in attendance will be former Presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete.

The event will also include current and former high-level government officials, business leaders, development partners, academia, representatives from book stores, libraries, civil society and youth.

The book, published by Mkuki na Nyota with support of UONGOZI Institute, contains Mr Mkapa’s personal account of his unique memories.

The memoirs range from his childhood, time as president, and his continuing post-retirement involvement at the domestic and international stages. They are enriched by his views on leadership and advice for aspiring leaders.

“Writing these memoirs required me to take a reflective journey through my life. Some memories were painful to recall and write about; some gave me pride in what we Tanzanians have achieved. While the world may have changed somewhat since I was president, most challenges and concerns remain the same for our leaders,” said Mr Mkapa.

“I appreciate the opportunity to pay tribute to those who contributed to my personal growth, to the liberation of African States and to leadership in Africa. I am especially grateful that I can provide another perspective of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere,” he added.

Former President Mkapa – who ruled Tanzania for ten year starting 1995 - hopes that the book will enrich the history of Tanzania, inform and inspire a new generation of African leaders, as well as those who want to know more about Tanzania’s development.