Tanzania and Africa’s ‘Youngest Billionaire’ Mohammed Dewji is in Uganda ahead of the Monitor Thought Leaders Forum, slated for Tuesday at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

In the spirit of supporting young people, Mr Dewji has cleared the bill for a total of 200 university students to attend as he delivers a keynote address about how to grow a business into a multi-billion enterprise.

He shared the news in a tweet upon his arrival in Kampala.

“Happy to be Kampala! I’m inviting 200 university students to join us tomorrow morning for the Monitor Thought Leaders Forum at the Serena. My friends at @DailyMonitor will take care of your entrance into the event on me,” Mr Dewji tweeted.

As such, Monitor Publications Marketing Manager, Ms Elizabeth Namaganda, has asked university students to turn up early for the morning event.

She said university students can register with Joshua Busingye on 0701770983 or 0775197050 or send a text with their name and the name of the university.

"The first 200 students to be registered will have their attendance paid for courtesy of Dewji. There is a lot to be learned about creating successful businesses at the forum!”, she said.

Early last month, Mr Tony Glencross, the managing director of Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U), the organisers of the event, said the forum, which will be held under the theme, “Turning a Business into a Multi-billion Dollar Enterprise,” aims at empowering and encouraging young entrepreneurs.

“It is also an opportunity for the young aspiring Ugandans, the people whose businesses are already struggling to take it from this point to that point to come, learn and listen to the things we need to do and think about,” he said.

The forum, in its sixth year of existence, has recorded an increasing number of attendees.

Mr Dewji, who is the keynote speaker at the forum, is a veteran entrepreneur currently serving as the president of Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Limited (MeTL) Group in Tanzania. The group has investments in textiles, energy, petroleum, agriculture, insurance and mobile telephony among others.

With vast experience in multi-sectoral projects in addition to political service, having represented Singida as a Member of Parliament, Mr Dewji’s ability to exhaustibly tackle the theme at hand is undisputable.

Mr Dewji has an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion, according to Forbes and is the 17th richest person in Africa and Africa's youngest billionaire (2018).

He was the first Tanzanian on the cover of Forbes Magazine, in 2013 and has been featured on three separate occasions.