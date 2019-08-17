More needed to be done to industrialize Sadc member states

According to the secretariat, the Sadc member states have attained the goal by only 11 per cent. The secretariat urged heads of state of the member countries to intensify their efforts if they are to attain the goal.

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Secretariat of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has admitted that member states are still far from attaining their goal of achieving industrial economies by at least 20 per cent by 2020.

According to the secretariat, the Sadc member states have attained the goal by only 11 per cent. The secretariat urged heads of state of the member countries to intensify their efforts if they are to attain the goal.

Speaking during the 39th summit of the Sadc heads of state on Saturday August 17, the secretariat executive secretary Dr Stergomena Tax said, “We need to fulfill our commitment if we are to attain the goal.”

Dr Tax also revealed that the intra-Sadc import volume has declined by 20.6 per cent in a period between 2016/17 and 2017/18, while intra-Sadc exports have remained at 24 per cent.