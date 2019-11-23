More police to be deployed in civic polls

By Fortune Francis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es salaam Special Police Zone has beefed up security and increased the number of its officers ahead of local civic elections slated for tomorrow.

Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Lazaro Mambosasa told journalists yesterday the police force would tighten security in all polling stations and offices of both political parties and the government as well.

“We are well prepared to ensure defence and security is tightened at the high level and over 1,000 officers from different working stations including those from the Dar es Salaam port and railway are deployed,” said Mambosasa

He pointed out that the police force and other defence and security forces will collaborate with the regional defence and security committee led by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda.

“We are going to use all stakeholders within the zone and we will patrol every place because the areas where the polls will be held are few. We will ensure those candidates, who have sailed through unopposed are safe together with their properties,” said Mambosasa

He said there were reports that the offices of government and political parties would be sabotaged and that evil people had planned to destroy properties and infrastructures.

“There are different signs including the foiled attempt to torch offices of local government. There are procedures to be followed if someone is disgruntled but not to destroy properties and do acts of breaching peace,” he said.