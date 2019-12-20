Motorcycle riders to leverage on ‘master boda’ campaign

The chairman of motorcycle riders in Dar es Salaam, Michael Masawe said since the campaign started they have been creating awareness amongst the riders to open accounts with NMB Bank in order to enjoy the opportunities afforded.

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank has awarded eight smart phones and helmets to eight motorcycle riders who won its phase two of the ‘Master Boda’ campaign that empowers them to use banking services in order to have access to loans..

Speaking during the event, NMB senior manager cards operations and finance, Lupia Matta said the campaign was launched October 16 and is expected to run all the way to January 2020.

The campaign according to Matta has reached at least 75,000 motorcycle riders out of the possible 2 million that are in the country.

He noted that the campaign gives the riders QR code that enables them use to access payments from their clients via NMB Bank immediately after the ride.

According to him, the riders whose majority have been left out of financial inclusion will later be able to access loans that they were initially not able to do.

Explaining further, he said the campaign was designed in three phases including awards for Sh50,000 for riders who had transacted Sh50,000 transactions via the bank.

The second one included mobile smart phones worth Sh200,000 transactions while the third one which is in January 2020, will see the riders getting a boxer motorcycle for those whose transactions will have reached Sh600,000 during the campaign period.

