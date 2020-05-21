Kampala. Uganda has revised downwards its tally of positive coronavirus cases to 145 from 264 after deducting the number of all foreign truck drivers who had tested positive, Kenya’s Citizen TV has reported.

The number released on Wednesday includes the 10 new cases with the Ministry of Health saying President Museveni advised the revision.

“Today, 20 May 2020, 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. 9 new cases are truck drivers while 1 case is a contact case. Following a Presidential Directive of deducting all foreign truck drivers from Uganda’s total confirmed case count, the confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 145,” Uganda’s Health Minister said on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Uganda had sent 124 truck drivers back to their respective countries after they tested positive.

So far, Uganda has not reported any death related to the new coronavirus and plans to start easing strict lockdown measures from June 2.

There are also plans to reopen schools targetting the learners set to do their national examinations this year.

