Muslims in Tanzania called upon to maintain peace and harmony

By Kelvin Matandiko @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Muslims in the country have been called upon to uphold good deeds recorded during the Holy Month of Ramadhan in order to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

The call was made on Wednesday, June 05, 2019, by various leaders through Eid ul-Fitr messages after prayers held at the Mnazi Mmoja Grounds her to mark end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

Defence and National Services minister, Dr Hussein Mwinyi said maintaining good deeds of Ramadhan will strengthen the country’s peace and security.

"The major challenge remains maintenance of the country’s peace. During Ramadhan we learnt many good things and how to distance ourselves from bad things which is the call of Islam. Therefore, maintaining them will enable us uphold the country’s peace and security,” he said.

The event was attended by various regional Islamic leaders, believers and political leaders.

Speaking during the event, CUF chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba challenged the government to provide justice to its citizens in order to maintain country’s peace.

"The government should be aware that justice is the basis of peace. Therefore, state organs should issue justice to citizens in order to maintain peace and tranquility in the country,” he said.