Mwanza RC forced to hold talks with Siza residents at night

By Jesse Mikofu @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ukerewe. Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongella has held talks with residents of the Siza Island in Ukerewe District following the killings of four people, which occurred on the Island.

Those, who were killed included a fisheries officer in the district, Ibrahim Njalali.

Mr Mongella, who was accompanied by members of the region’s defence and security committee, arrived on the island on July 23, 2019 at 7:45pm and addressed residents at 8pm.

Speaking to residents MrMongella said that the incident had dented the good image of the region.

"We will make sure justice is done so that legal action can be taken against all those involved in this act," said MrMongella

The incident occurred on July 22 on the Siza Island, Ilagangala Ward, when the fisheries officer was accompanied by police officers to conduct an operation of seizing illegal fishing gear.