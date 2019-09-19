Among other procedures, NACTE in partnership with stakeholders conducts a thorough assessment and evaluation to determine demand of a certain profession at the employment market.

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Council for Technical Education's (NACTE) on Thursday, September 19, 2019, highlighted procedures for the formulation of education curriculum in the country.

The council pointed out that, among other procedures, NACTE conducts a thorough assessment and evaluation to determine demand of a certain profession in the country’s job market.

Dr Gemma Modu from the council said this during the fifth edition of the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF) on Education that went under the theme: "Empowering Youth with Relevant Knowledge and Skills' held at Kissenga Hall on LAPF Millennium Tower at Kijitonyama in Dar es Salaam.

"The exercise also involves full participation of stakeholders from the private sector and development partners," said Dr Modu.

She added: "We normally organise multi-stakeholders workshops to discuss issues related to the employment market."

Furthermore, Dr Modu asserted that after the formulation of the curriculum it is then submitted to the Board of the council for approval.

MCL's forum is organized in the partnership with the ministry of Education, Science and Technology, ITV, Radio One and UNESCO.