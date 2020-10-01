NEC reinstates 67 opposition candidates

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam. The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has reinstated parliamentary candidates in three constituencies, therefore, revoking earlier decisions that CCM aspirants had passed without opposition.

A statement by NEC released on Wednesday September 30, shows that a total of 67 candidates have been reinstated, 39 others had their appeals dismissed, while nomination of 59 aspirants has been maintained.

A total of 165 appeals had been submitted to the electoral body as to the conclusion of the process, according to the electoral commission.

Following decisions made, the CCM parliamentary aspirants, Mr Vita Kawawa (Namtumbo); Geofrey Pinda (Kavuu) and Zedi Jumanne (Bukene) who had been declared to have won unopposed will now have to face opposition candidates.

In the Namtumbo Constituency, Mr Kawawa will face Ms Bonifasia Mapunda (ACT Wazalendo), Ms Zamda Ngonyani (Chadema) while Chadema contestants Mr Stephen Hamis and Lumola Kahumbi have been reinstated for Kavuu and Bekene Constituencies respectively.

Popular parliamentary candidates have been subjected to acid test following reinstatement of political rivals including Songea Urban parliamentary aspirant on the CCM ticket, Dr Damas Ndumbaro who doubles as Foreign Affairs deputy minister.

Dr Ndumbaro will now have to take on Mr Aden Mayala (Chadema); Anna Dauri (ACT Wazalendo); Anna Kapinga (Ada-Tadea); Khalifa Tengemeza (NCCR Mageuzi) and Mambo Aron (CUF) who have been restored.

The CCM’s Buhigwe Constituency candidate who is also the minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango will have to face the challenge from Mr Lukuzazo Pastory while Industry and Trade minister Innocent Bashungwa will be challenged by Mr Adolf Mukono (Chadema).

Health minister and Tanga Urban Constituency candidate Ummy Mwalimu (CCM) will now face CUF aspirant Mussa Mbarouk, while the ACT-Wazalendo parliamentary candidate in Mkuranga Constituency, Mr Mohamed Mtambo will challenge deputy minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdallah Ulega who is seeking re-election.

Ms Lucy Magereli (Chadema), Hamis Urembo (DP), Salama Masoud (CUF) na Sekela Kayuni (ADC) have been restored in the Kigamboni Constituency to challenge former deputy minister of health, Dr Faustine Ndugulile.

Other popular restored candidates and their respective political parties and constituencies in brackets are; Boniface Jacob (Chadema – Ubungo); Ado Shaibu (ACT Wazalendo – Tunduru North); Dovotha Minja (Chadema – Morogoro Urban); Vitali Maembe (ACT Wazalendo - Bagamoyo) and Abdallah Mtutura (ACT Wazalendo – Tunduru South).

NEC also released a list of 39 aspirants whose appeals are unsuccessful with the number of aspirants in brackets as ACT-Wazalendo (13); Chadema (9); NCCR-Mageuzi (7); CUF (5); AAFP (01); Sau (01); DP (01); Ada-Tadea (01) and Chaumma (01).

Popular faces in a list of candidates whose appeals are unsuccessful include Ms Luisesia Ndesamburo (Chadema – Moshi Rural), Askofu Mussa Mlawi (NCCR – Dodoma Urban) and Vedastus Muna (ACT Wazalendo – Singida East).

The electoral body provided a list 59 candidates whose candidature was unaffected by submitted appeals and respective political parties in brackets as Dr Ndumbaro; Mr Ngassa Mboje (Chadema – Igunga); Njuki Sali (ACT Wazalendo - Kondoa); Seleman Mpeneka (Demokrasi Makini - Ilala) and Abdallah Kabara (Chaumma - Ilala).

Commenting on the decisions, ACT Wazalendo’s campaigns manager, Mr Emmanuel Mvula who was supported by Chadema’s director of elections Reginald Munisi said delayed release of the list has negatively affected party’s as well as candidates plans of campaigns.