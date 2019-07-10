NGOs, CSOs re-registration process takes effect today

The process to register all NGOs and CSOs under the ministry of health, has come into effect, according to deputy minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile who announced five zones to be used for re-registration countrywide for existing and new organizations.

Dar es Salaam. The recently enacted law on registration of Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children has come into effect, the deputy minister Dr Faustine Ndugulile said today.

The law enacted through the Miscellaneous Amendments No 3 of 2019 Act, is aimed at enabling the government to draw a clear definition and meaning (and therefore operations) of a company on one side, NGOs and CSOs on the other.

He told CSO and NGO stakeholders that the process for the new registration under this act will be conducted in the five zones across the country.

“We are going to start with two months transition period to make sure all CSO and NGOs have adjusted themselves to the new changes. After that period no NGO or CSO will be allowed to execute its activities in the country without being registered,” he said.

Dr Ndugulile said applications forms for the process are available, noting that registration would be done not more than two weeks upon successfully submission of required documents.

The ministry is also working on a digital systems that will allow applications to be processed online.