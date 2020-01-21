NHIF loans sought for key hospital machines

The modern equipment sought include MRI and CT scan and X-rays whose demand is high in the public hospitals in Arusha

Arusha. Loans from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) will be sought to purchase modern hospital equipment in high demand in public hospitals in Arusha region.

They include MRI and CT scanning machines as well as X-ray machines needed to improve services at Mt. Meru regional hospital and other public health facilities.

This was mulled here last week by the Arusha regional commissioner Mrisho Gambo when he launched a public sensitization programme for NHIF.

He decried that the vast region was short of such machines which are critically needed in diagnosing of a host of diseases and other health complications.

He cited Mt. Meru, the oldest and largest public owned hospital which in the region which, he said, does not have such vital health check gadgets.

MRI scan or Magnetic Resonance Imaging is a test that uses powerful magnetic radio waves and computer to make detailed pictures inside the body of a patient.

The already famous CT Scan or Computer Tomography Scan, on the other hand, makes use of computer-processed combination of X-ray measurements to produce images inside the bodies without cutting.

Mr. Gambo, while addressing an audience at Mbauda ward in an event organized by NHIF challenged the health officials in the region to seek loans from the pension fund to buy the gadgets.

He said installation and use of MRI and CT scan machines at the regional hospital would reduce the medial bills some patients incurred when seeking such services in the private hospitals.

He added that MRI and CT scanning are also covered under the health insurance policy and challenged people without health insurance cards to take advantage of the opportunity.

NHIF board chairperson Ms Anna Makinda said a new segment has been established under the health insurance cover for special groups of people and also to improve the service.

She said initially one had to pay a hefty Sh. 1.5 million for a health insurance cover for his or her family but this was changed in 2015 prior to that year's General Election.

NHIF director general Bernard Konga said the pension fund has in the last four years deployed medical specialists to various regions to find out challenges facing health insurance covers.