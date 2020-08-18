NMB Bank appoints Ruth Zaipuna new CEO

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank Tanzania has today August 18 appointed Ruth Zaipuna as its Chief executive officer after serving in an acting capacity since October 2019.

In a statement signed by the Bank’s board chairman Dr Edwin Mhede, the bank said Ms Zaipuna has made a significant contribution in strategy, governance, cost efficiency and overall leadership of the bank.

“Ruth has been instrumental during the transition period and a key player in the growth realisation of NMB. Now, with full responsibility of the leadership of the bank, she will continue to drive the strong performance agenda of NMB towards a sustainable delivery of its strategic objectives,” wrote Dr Mhede.