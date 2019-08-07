Nairobi woman gives birth in a taxi

By Detricia Pamba

A woman on Tuesday August 6, gave birth inside a taxi, outside the headquarters of Nation Media Group, in Nairobi.

Employees from the health center of Nation Media Company said that they were informed by a taxi driver who stopped the car to look for some help.

Evelyne Atieno who is a janitor at the company, who also helped the woman, said that she was just leaving work when she heard people scream.

She said at first she hesitated as she thought there were thieves trying to steal from someone’s car.

“But when I went there I saw it was a woman giving birth, I hurriedly took off my purse so that I could help her,” She said.

Atieno added that she used a cloth to cover her while others surrounded the car and covered it to ensure that the woman could deliver in privacy.

While helping her, doctors and nurses from Meridiani Hospital, which is located on the 11th floor of the Nation Media building arrived to help the woman deliver.

One of the woman’s colleague said that she had sat in the office the whole day but in the evening, she started complaining about having stomach pain.

“She told me that she felt she was almost going into labor. I was astonished and we started looking for transport to take her to the hospital.”

The colleague added that she had requested an Uber taxi to take them to the Nairobi West Hospital, but when they were near the Nation Media buildings, her situation worsened.

“We had to stop the taxi driver so as to look for help,” the colleague added.

The Uber taxi driver, Nelson Munene said that he was shocked when he realized that the woman was going to deliver inside the car.

“I was forced to stop driving and start searching for doctors and nurses, and other specialists to help her.” He added.