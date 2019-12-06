By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has introduced new Form Six national examinations format following issuance of circular number 3.

The circular was issued by the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Technology.

The objective of the change, it was revealed, was to increase competence and inculcate sound reasoning among Form Six leavers in the country.

Current Form Six students, who will write their examinations next May, will be the first to use the new format, according to Necta communication.

“The booklet has been prepared to address the important improvements on current assessment procedures including the skills tested which focus on competence-based assessment,” reads part of the circular.

It adds that: “Specifically, the improvement made in this booklet includes the reduction of multiple choice questions in most subjects so as to assess the ability of candidates to analyse issues as they attempt various types of questions.”

In addition, the new examination format booklet includes the reviewed mode of administering practical examinations in which ‘One Month Advance Instructions’ has been replaced with a checklist for the required materials for conducting the practical examinations.

The improvements made, said Necta, are also in line with the Tanzania Education and Training Policy of 2014 which, among other things, aims at making the country attain middle income economy through industrialisation come 2025.

The exam formats for different subjects are presented in five numbered paragraphs including: introduction, general objectives, general competencies, examination rubric and examination content.