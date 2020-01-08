By Kiev.

The victims of Wednesday's plane crash in Iran include 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko tweeted.

A spokesperson for Ukrainian Airlines told a press conference that the plane was last checked on January 6 and there have been no complaints previously in relation to the jet.

Ukraine International Airlines also released a statement confirming that its flight PS752, operating to Kiev, disappeared from radars a few minutes after its departure from the Iranian capital.

The flight departed Tehran International Airport at 6:10 a.m., the statement said.

It added that the plane was a Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, registration UR-PSR, and "was built in 2016 and delivered directly to the airline from the manufacturer."

The airline has suspended all its flights to Tehran until further notice.

Ukraine International Airlines expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the crash and will do everything possible to support them, the statement said.

The airline added that it is currently clarifying the exact number of passengers on board after preliminary data said there were 167 passengers and nine crew members on board.