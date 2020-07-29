The announcement seen by The Citizen further states that nomination forms for councilors will be issued from August 12 to August 25, 2020 at the respective ward offices.

By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's National Electoral Commission (NEC) has today July 29, 2020 announced the schedule for the picking of nomination forms ahead of the October 28 general elections this year.

In a public announcement, the commission said nomination forms for presidential and vice-presidential candidates will be issued from Wednesday August 5, 2020 at the National Electoral Commission offices located at Njedengwa, in Dodoma.

It says that nomination forms for members of parliamentary will be issued from August 12 to August 25, 2020 at the commission’s offices at the respective councils.

“The forms for all the elective positions must be submitted not later than 4pm on August 25, 2020,” reads part of the announcement.