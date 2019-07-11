Mara and Mjini Magharibi are the worst performing regions after the two produced 7 schools out of 10

Zanzibar. The national examination council today Thursday July 2019 released the names of the top 10 and 10 worst performing schools at the 2019 exams in May.

Top 10 schools nationwide

The council also named the top 10 schools with 30 candidates and above.

The top ten schools at this year’s national examinations are; 1. Kisimiri (60 candidates) from Arusha, 2. Feza Boys (87 candidates) from Dar es Salaam, 3. AHMES (112 candidates) from Coast Region, 4.Mwandet (77 candidates) from Arusha, 5. Tabora Boys with 105 candidates.

Kibaha Secondary School was another top Government school to slot in the Top 10 taking the sixth position, followed by Feza Girls from Dar es Salaam in the seventh with 66 students.

The descending order sees St Mary’s Mazinde Juu with 216 students take the eight position, as Canossa with 83 candidates from Dar es Salaam posted the ninth slot and the list is completed by Kemebos from Kagera with 33 candidates.

Related Stories Form Six results released by Necta

Worst performing schools

Necta also named 10 worst performing schools in the country with Mara and Mjini Magharibi producing seven of the schools

According to the list released by Necta four of the schools are from Mjini Magharibi in Zanzibar.

They Include Nyamunga from Mara, Haille Sellasie , Tumekuja both from Mjini Magharib, followed by Bumanga and Buturi from Mara in that descending order.