Necta releases Form Four and Two national examination results

By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) has announced the 2019 Form Four, Two and Standard Four national examination results.

The results, which were announced by Executive Secretary Dr Charles Msonde said the pass rate in last year’s form four national examination result has increased by 1.38 percent compare to previous year’s results.

Dr Msonde said a total of 422,722 sat for the Form Four examination and 340,964 passed their examinations, which is equivalent to 80 percent. In 2018, 79.27 per cent out of 284,126 pupils who sat for the exams passed.

In Form Two national examinations Dr Msonde said 514,251, who sat for the examination 514,251 out of 571,137 pupils passed their exams.

Dr Msonde said pass rate in standard Four has also improved by 26.21 per cent. According to him 1,531,120 passed their exams.