Nemc shuts down Msalato abattoir

By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitrizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The National Environmental Management Council (Nemc) has shut down the Msalato abattoir over its poor hygienic conditions and slapped the Dodoma City Council with a Sh5 million fine.

The move comes after the Parliamentary Committee on Industries, Trade and Environment visited the facility, famous for barbecues during auctions conducted every Saturday.

Speaking yesterday, Nemc director general Samwel Gwamaka insisted that they would not reopen the abattoir until they satisfy themselves that the required criteria have been met.

“This slaughterhouse puts the health of consumers at risk. Despite closing it, they will have to pay a Sh5 million fine,” said Dr Gwamaka.

He made the statement after he was offered an opportunity to speak by the Deputy Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Mussa Sima.

Dodoma City livestock officer Gration Mwesiga said between 10 and 20 goats and between 10 and 20 cattle were slaughtered during Saturday auctions.

However, Mr Mwesiga noted that during the 2019/ 2020 financial year, the authority decided to set aside Sh50 million for renovating the slaughterhouse.

For his part, Igalula MP (CCM) Mussa Ntimizi said that had the meat consumers gone to the abattoir and seen the filth conditions there, they would have stopped buying the meat from the facility.

However, Bahi lawmaker Omary Badwell (CCM) queried on whether the required 20 per cent of cash had been returned to the slaughter-house. Responding, Msalato Ward executive officer Hosea Emmanuel said Sh6 million had been returned to them and that the cash was yet to be used for the renovation of the slaughterhouse and was awaiting procurement procedures.