New NHIF insurance packages spark debate

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is collecting stakeholders’ views on new health insurance packages which are expected to be introduced in future to cater for private and informal sector beneficiaries.

The new development comes follows social media reports suggesting that NHIF had already rolled out the new packages, namely Najali, Wekeza and Timiza. The reports further indicated that membership fees for the new packages were pegged at Sh192,000, Sh384,000 and Sh516,000, respectively.

The reports triggered debate among social media users, who criticised the fund for making changes, which meant that some packages would no longer cover for the treatment of chronic conditions such as kidney illnesses, heart diseases and cancer and some diagnostic services such as CT-scan and MRI.

NHIF public relations manager Angela Mziray told The Citizen yesterday that NHIF was yet to officially launch the new insurance packages, noting that they were currently conducting a pilot study with a view to ensuring they came up with “better products”.

“We have received suggestions and opinions from stakeholders, advising us to come up with better packages that will also offer coverage for both private and informal sector beneficiaries.

“We are still collecting views and feedback, which were are discussing. Today (yesterday) we had an internal technical meeting to discuss issues related to the matter,” Ms Mziray said. The reports on social media also indicated that the fund had removed some of the insurance packages with effect from September 1. They include the interns’ package, whose membership fee was Sh100,000.

