Newly appointed CAG outlines his agenda

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The new Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Mr Charles Kichere, yesterday said he would be guided by principles of integrity and professionalism in running his office.

Mr Kichere made the remarks as his immediate predecessor Mussa Assad handed the office over to him.

He further said that his stint as the Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) made him become aware of what it takes to collect money from taxpayers.

This, Mr Kichere said, gives him every reason to ensure that every cent collected from poor Tanzanians is spent prudently and properly accounted for.

“As CAG, my task remains that of ensuring that taxpayers’ money is put to proper utilisation,” he said.

He assured Tanzanians that with an intact team at the National Audit Office of Tanzania (Noat), he was confident that his job would go well.

Advertisement

“Basically, the CAG gets responsibility for signing the audit reports but actual work is done by officials within Naot. I will protect this organisation for the interests of Tanzanians,” he pledged.

His remarks were well received by a section of Tanzanians given the huge trust his predecessor had earned from citizens over what they claimed he was a principled man and highly professional in his undertakings.

Mr Kichere, who was appointed to succeed Prof Assad by President John Magufuli on Sunday, was sworn-in on Monday at State House.

For the good part of 2019, Prof Assad found himself on the receiving end in his relations with Parliament.

Early in January, Mr Job Ndugai, the Speaker of the National Assembly, ordered Prof Assad to appear before the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee for interrogations over a statement he (Prof Assad) made while in the US which the Speaker said was undermining the supremacy of Parliament.

Prof Assad had offered an interview to the United Nations’ Radio Kiswahili Service during which he was asked his opinion over the state of Parliament.

He had remarked that his institution (the CAG’s Office) had the mandate of preparing audit reports, and some showed that some public money had been misused, but Parliament had taken no measure over the matter.

“If we produce reports yet no action is being taken, to me, that’s weakness on the part of Parliament. I believe it is a challenge that would be addressed,” he said.

After the grilling, Mr Ndugai announced that Parliament would not work with Prof Assad.

According to Section 6 of the Public Audit Act, 2008, the CAG shall hold office for the fixed term of five years and shall be eligible for renewal for one term only.

It states that unless removed in office through a legal procedure that’s outlined on Article 144 (3) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, the CAG shall only vacate office upon attaining the retirement age.

He may also vacate office when he resigns; by giving a six months’ notice; on account of medical grounds or any other ground which the President considers sufficient.

Mr Assad, who worked as associate professor in the Department of Accounting at the University of Dar es Salaam’s Business School before his appointment as CAG, was born on October 6, 1961. This suggests that until November 3, 2019, Prof Assad was 58 years and 28 days old.

Opinion has been generally divided with some supporting the authority’s decision not to renew Prof Assad’s tenure for a second-five-year term while others maintained that he deserved one more term.

Speaking at yesterday’s function, Prof Assad urged Mr Kichere to avoid making swift and abrupt staff changes at the Naot, saying nurturing competent auditors was a costly undertaking.

He said it also takes years to train one into a competent auditor.

“I received the CAG position from Mr Ludovick Utouh five years ago. During the period, I have not done any kind of disruptive change because I understand how expensive it is to hire and train auditors to meet the required standards. I also advise you not to do that,” he said.

He advised Mr Kichere to sustain and foster the friendly and teamwork spirit among Naot employees while working hard to develop their talents through training and mentorship programmes.

He advised Mr Kichere to cultivate a cordial working relationship with Parliament and other foreign countries.

Prof Assad said he has known Mr Kichere for a long time since the latter’s days as his student at the University of Dar es Salaam.