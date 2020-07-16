Nida to start charging entities using its data

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Identification Authority (NIDA) will with effect from July start charging all public and private entities that use the authority’s information to serve the public.

According to media reports, NIDA head of communication Geoffrey Tengeneza said that there are stakeholders both in public and private institutions that use the authority’s information or data to provide service.

NIDA says starting from this month all stakeholders will be required to pay a fee to access the information.

“Some of the stakehokders accessing our information to serve their customers include telecom companies, insurance, banks, national social security funds among other institutions, but going forward they will be charged for the data,” he said.

He explained that the institutions need to enter a contract with NIDA to be able to use the information otherwise the authority will suspend service with immediate effect.

He said that NIDA has already issued notice to companies that are yet to enter a contract with them to do so before July 31 this year.

The NIDA regidentification Act -201409302016195522 states clearly that for one to use information under NIDA custody is required to pay a fee of Sh500.

Vodacom Corporate affairs director Rosalynn Mworia said they had seen the information on social media and being one of the stakeholders that use NIDA information they will contact them for further details.

“We are among stakeholders that utilize Nida information and therefore we will contact them to know the way forward.

On his part, Airtel Tanzania Public Relations Manager Jackson Mmbando said they have received the information and will work on it.