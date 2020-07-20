Nine-year old boy mauled to death by crocodile in Mwanza

Crocodile attacks have become common in recent days with many people ending up losing lives or getting maimed after the attacks.

By The Citizen Reporter

Mwanza. A nine-year old boy identified as Juma Falu from Buchosa in Sengerema, Mwanza was over the weekend mauled to death by a crocodile while swimming with his friends in the lake.

Kanyala Village authorities say the incident took place at around 5 pm as the boy and his friends who are yet to be identified were swimming in Lake Victoria before they were raided by the reptile. His remains are yet to be found.

“Today is the third day and we are still looking for his remains, we believe by tomorrow we shall have found it,” said the official.

He said the information that the crocodile had mauled the boy was reported by fishermen who say they saw the reptile emerge from the water with the boy’s body.

Between 2016 and 2020, 21 people reportedly lost their lives whereas Seven were seriously injured from such attack