The Citizen News No public servant will lose job for not registering, says Minister Thursday October 17 2019 By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTz ssauwa@tz.nationmedia.comDodoma. The minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jaffo, has clarified that the decision by the Dodoma City Council to issue a circular to public servants to register for the November 24 civic election was part of a sensitization campaign.The circular, which requires the public servants to register, went viral on social media earlier this week.Speaking on October 16, Mr Jaffo said he called the Dodoma City Executive Director after seeing the circular social media.Mr Jaffo said the director insisted that the aim of the circular was to sensitize people to register.According to the minister, the director assured him that no one would lose his/her job for not registering.