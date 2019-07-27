Number of tourists visiting Tanzania rises to 1.5million

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

The top 15 source markets accounted for 71.8 percent of total visitors with the United States of America taking the lead accounting for 15.6 percent, followed by Kenya and the United Kingdom. The tourism sector recorded 25 percent of foreign currency and contributed 17 percent to the GDP. The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Prof Adolf Mkenda told journalists in Dar es Salaam that in 2018, MNRT in collaboration with the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), Natural Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Immigration Department and The Zanzibar Commission for Tourism (ZCT) conducted an International Visitors ‘exit survey in order to get information for compilation of national accounts and balance of payments statistics; planning and policy formulation; and promotion of tourism. “The survey covered eight major departure points namely Julius Nyerere International Airport, Kilimanjaro International Airport, Abeid Amani Karume International Airport, Namanga, Manyovu, Tunduma, Horororo and Mtukula border. Explaining, he said that globally international tourists increased by 6.1 percent to 1.4 billion in 2018 from 1.3 billion in 2017 adding that the increase is driven by favorable economic environment and strong outbound demand from major markets. Meanwhile the international tourist arrivals in Africa grew by 8.1 percent to 67 million from 62 million recorded in 2017. In Tanzania the number of international arrivals increased by 13.5 percent to 1.5 million from 1.3 million in 2017.

“The development islargely explained by the ongoing extensive promotional efforts coupled with beautiful tourist attractions in the country,” he said.

He noted that the survey revealed that tourists entering the country

who spend a lot are from the age of 63 years and above who fall to a

tune of 6.1 percent and therefore strategies are being put in place to

attract more tourists of the same age gap because he said the need is

not to have many tourists but to increase income.

According to him, the overall expenditure in Tanzania per person per

night increased to $193.0 compared to 162.0 recorded in 2017 while the

average expenditure per person per night for visitors who came under

the package tour arrangement was $331.0 while that of non package

visitors was $331.0.

Explaining he said tourism activities continue to be the center of

tourism attraction for Tanzania due to the existence of the numerous

National Parks and Game Reserves. However he noted that the country

strategy was to utilize the geographical diversity including tourist’s

forums by increasing tourists infrastructure meeting halls.

On her part National Bureau of Statistics Director Albina Chuwa said

the statistics have been verified before their release showing that

tourists increased in 2018 compared to 2017.