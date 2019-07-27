Number of tourists visiting Tanzania rises to 1.5million
Saturday July 27 2019
Dar es Salaam. The Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources (MNRT)
has released its recent statistics on tourists showing the
number of tourists entering the country increased from 1.3 million in
2017 to 1.5 million in 2018.
Following the increase, tourist activities generated $2.4 billion,
which is an increase of 7.2 percent from $2.3 billion earned in 2017.
The top 15 source markets accounted for 71.8 percent of total visitors
with the United States of America taking the lead accounting for 15.6
percent, followed by Kenya and the United Kingdom.
The tourism sector recorded 25 percent of foreign currency and
contributed 17 percent to the GDP.
The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Prof Adolf Mkenda told journalists
in Dar es Salaam that in 2018, MNRT in collaboration with the Bank of
Tanzania (BoT), Natural Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Immigration
Department and The Zanzibar Commission for Tourism (ZCT) conducted an
International Visitors ‘exit survey in order to get information for
compilation of national accounts and balance of payments statistics;
planning and policy formulation; and promotion of tourism.
“The survey covered eight major departure points namely Julius Nyerere
International Airport, Kilimanjaro International Airport, Abeid Amani
Karume International Airport, Namanga, Manyovu, Tunduma, Horororo and
Mtukula border.
Explaining, he said that globally international tourists increased by
6.1 percent to 1.4 billion in 2018 from 1.3 billion in 2017 adding
that the increase is driven by favorable economic environment and
strong outbound demand from major markets.
Meanwhile the international tourist arrivals in Africa grew by 8.1
percent to 67 million from 62 million recorded in 2017.
In Tanzania the number of international arrivals increased by 13.5
percent to 1.5 million from 1.3 million in 2017.
“The development islargely explained by the ongoing extensive promotional efforts coupled with beautiful tourist attractions in the country,” he said.
He noted that the survey revealed that tourists entering the country
who spend a lot are from the age of 63 years and above who fall to a
tune of 6.1 percent and therefore strategies are being put in place to
attract more tourists of the same age gap because he said the need is
not to have many tourists but to increase income.
According to him, the overall expenditure in Tanzania per person per
night increased to $193.0 compared to 162.0 recorded in 2017 while the
average expenditure per person per night for visitors who came under
the package tour arrangement was $331.0 while that of non package
visitors was $331.0.
Explaining he said tourism activities continue to be the center of
tourism attraction for Tanzania due to the existence of the numerous
National Parks and Game Reserves. However he noted that the country
strategy was to utilize the geographical diversity including tourist’s
forums by increasing tourists infrastructure meeting halls.
On her part National Bureau of Statistics Director Albina Chuwa said
the statistics have been verified before their release showing that
tourists increased in 2018 compared to 2017.