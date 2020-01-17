OSHA told to come of age regarding safety education

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) has been urged to increase the efforts to educate the public on health, safety and welfare of persons at work electronically.

Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability prime minister’s office Permanent Secretary Mr Andrew Massawe made the call today when he visited the authority’s premises.

According to him, to strengthen the Occupational Health and Safety Act of 2003 there is need to electronically deliver safety, and health and welfare of person at work.

The Act requires to make further provisions for securing the safety, health and welfare of person at work therefore to create awareness electronically to protects others against risks to safety or health in connection with the activities of persons at work

The visit aimed at obtaining feedback on the implementation the Authority’s activities as well as the various guidelines and directives that are frequently issued to the authority by his office.

“At this time when the government is highly emphasizing on building industrial economy, we want the envisaged industrial revolution to be in hand with OSHA standards in order to avoid negative impacts that are likely to occur if we fail to comply with this important matter,” he said.

“You have spoken about extending your services coverage so as to reach more areas in the country; this is also an important issue, although we want to automate most of our services but we need to have offices in at least all strategic areas. In that regard we need to establish relations with other institutions within our ministry so we could be able to share the available office buildings because we don’t need to build or rent offices everywhere.”

OSHA chief executive, Ms. Khadija Mwenda, said the authority’s performance in the recent past has improved as well as the implementation of various guidelines and directives issued to them by the top authorities.

Osha has plans to open new zonal offices in Tabora for serving Tabora, Kigoma, Rukwa and Katavi regions.