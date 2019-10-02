By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The appointment of the new director of National Electoral Commission (NEC), Dr Wilson Mahera, 50, was yesterday greeted with sharp reaction on social media and a section of opposition parties.

President John Magufuli appointed Dr Mahera, a mathematician, as new NEC boss, becoming the third executive at the helm of the country’s electoral body in the administration’s four years of ruling.

Dr Mahera, who was sworn in at Statehouse in Dar es Salaam, replaces Dr Athuman Kihamia who, according to a statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, will be assigned other duties.

It was not clear yet why Dr Kihamia was removed, having been at the position for only a year and two months. He was picked by the President in July 2018 while a director of Arusha municipality.

The main opposition party Chadema raised concerns shortly after the appointment was announced, saying the move was unconstitutional.

“The new appointment of Wilson Mahera Charles as new NEC director is contrary to the country’s constitution. We are against this appointment. As a party, we will continue analysing the developments around the move.

Advertisement

It creates an environment for a crisis in the coming 2020 elections,’’ the party posted on its official twitter account . However, the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) executive director Anna Henga said: “The President has the powers to appoint the director of the National Electoral Commission.

But the law is silent on whether a person who once vied for a party position can be appointed or not. That’s why there is a case in court against district executive directors being returning officers in the election,” she said.

But a ward councilor Isaya Doita, parised President John Magufuli for making the appointment, saying he was confident that Dr Mahera would lead NEC to the right direction.

“We have worked with Dr Mahera. He is a good leader and ethical. He doesn’t mix politics with work.”

Dr Mahera has been publicly associated with CCM and run for office under the party. He was formerly an associate professor in the department of education (mathematics) at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), was serving as Arusha District Council Executive Director prior to his latest appointment.

In May this year, Dr Mahera was named in the list of 73 District/ Municipal Executive Directors who are also CCM cadres, in a case that was filed in the High Court of Dar es Salaam. In the case filed by Chadema member, Mr Bob Wangwe, it was argued that it’s contrary to Article 74 (14) of the Constitution which prohibits any person responsible for the election to be a member of any political party and that he has the right to vote only.

ACT-Wazalendo Party leader Zitto Kabwe said the appointed director has, in the past, vied for a position in the ruling party CCM’s executive committee for Butiama District. “He is a CCM cadre and the constitution doesn’t allow those who are in charge of elections to be affiliates of political parties,’’ he posted on his official twitter handle.

With a PhD in Mathematics from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, Dr Mahera has researched widely on mathematical programming solutions, timetabling problems – algorithmic development, experimentations and applications, according to his CV.

He will now be in charge of the day to day operations of NEC, leading the management and coordination of Presidential and Parliamentary Elections and Councillors Election for Mainland Tanzania.

He takes over the electoral body at a time when the country is gearing up for civic elections next month and the General Election next year.