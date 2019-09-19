Over 600 attend 5th Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum

The fifth edition of the Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF) taking place at the Kisenga Hall in Dar es Salaam has attracted over 600 people, breaking the attendance records registered during the previous events.

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmendia.com

Dar es Salaam. More than 600 people have participated in the fifth edition of Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF).

The forum which is a brainchild of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) is focusing on education under the theme "Empowering Youths with Relevant Knowledge and Skills”.

The forum seeks to encourage dialogue, shape opinions and policy directions and propose practical solutions on various issues that are critical to country’s development and sustainable growth.

Speaking during the opening session, MCL managing director, Mr Francis Nanai said the number of participants proved that education issues touched lives of the majority in the country.

“The capacity of this hall-(Kisenga Hall) 500 people....but the number is excessively high," he said.

The hall was overwhelmed, forcing some participants to collect additional chairs with some others sitting outside the hall and following up the session through the TV projector.

Advertisement

"This is the fifth edition of the forum, but truly speaking we have never got this attendance. This means, education issues are more sensitive to Tanzanians, therefore they want to know possible solutions to various challenges facing the sector," he said.