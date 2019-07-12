PCCB smell the rot in Ubungo, Kinondoni projects

They are among the 16 projects worth nearly Sh40 billion that have been implemented in Kinondoni and Ubungo districts.

Dar es Salaam. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Kinondoni District said at least eight projects worth Sh30 billion are implicated in corruption and embezzlement during its implementation.

These are among the 16 projects worth nearly Sh40 billion that are being implemented in Kinondoni and Ubungo districts.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, July 12, 2019, PCCB’s Ms Theresia Mnjagira revealed that the new development when tabling a quarterly operations report for April to June, 2019.

She said projects founds with signs of corruption include the construction of a secondary school, library facility, administration block, laboratory building and maintenance of four classrooms in Kimara and the construction of teacher’s office at Kulangwa primary school.

“Signs of corruption have been identified starting from the procurement and improper systems were used in release of funds for the projects. The bureau is investing these irregularities and those who will be found to be behind the incidents will be brought to justice,” she said.