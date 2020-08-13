PCCB to allow CCM deal with corruption allegations internally

Yesterday, Brig General Mbungo told Mwananchi that although they are conducting investigations on multiple corruption related cases, they have left it to the party to see how to handle the cases.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The director general of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Brigadier General John Mbungo has said the anti graft agency will not deal with cases of CCM cadres who were involved in corruption related dealings during the party’s primaries.

He said the agency has opted to leave the matter to CCM because the party has a way of dealing with such discrepancies.

Yesterday, Brig General Mbungo told Mwananchi that although they are conducting investigations on multiple corruption related cases, they have left it to the party to see how to handle the cases.

“Because the key issue here is to combat corruption now if the party has ways of dealing with such issues then we cannot be attending to the same issue,” said Mbungo

He added: There are some issues that we are tackling at our level but much of it we have left it to them to deal with internally.

On July 30, PCCB announced that it had arrested 20 CCM aspirants after they received information that they were involved in corruption related incidences in Arusha.