By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has reiterated he would terminate all signed agreements should Israel annex any part of the occupied West Bank, including the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea.

President Abbas issued the remarks when he addressed the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

A statement released by the Palestinian Embassy in Tanzania on Friday, September 27, 2019 which was availed to The Citizen, has disclosed.

President Abbas further urged the international community to uphold its responsibilities to bring an end to this Israeli aggression and arrogance.

This was after Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu announced that should he prevail in the election, he would annex and apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, northern Dead Sea, and Israel’s colonial settlements.

“All these areas which are occupied is Palestinian territory,” proclaimed President Abbas.

Advertisement

"We reject entirely and completely this illegal plan. Our response, if any Israeli Government is to proceed with this plan, all signed agreements with the government of the occupation and any obligations therein will be terminated,” said President Abbas.

President Abbas further criticized the US administration for siding with the Israeli occupation while denying Palestinian rights, stressing that he will not accept any American mediation anymore due to its biased policies.

He also accused the US administration for undertaking extremely aggressive and unlawful measures by declaring Jerusalem as the so-called “capital of Israel”.

He said by moving its embassy there was a blatant provocation to the sensitivities of hundreds of millions of Muslims and Christians, for whom Jerusalem is a central part of their religious faith.

He noted, “Jerusalem will forever remain the eternal capital of Palestine regardless of any such schemes or actions.”

The President also slammed the US administration for closing the representation of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Washington.

He therefore called for holding an international peace conference, insisting the end of one state, the US, being the sole mediator in the Middle East peace process.